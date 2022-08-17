Transit of over 591k tons of goods from border in Kermanshah

The Director General of Highways and Road Transport of Kermanshah Province Fariborz Karami said that Parvizkhan is the biggest economic gateway between Iran and Iraq, which is located in the border city of Qasreshirin.

The largest volume of exports of non-oil goods of Iran is exported from this border crossing, he said, adding that Parvizkhan is operating 24/7.

He said that 19,430 tons of goods were exported from the ParvizKhan border, which shows an increase of 262% compared to last year's 5,364 tons of goods.

Kermanshah province has 371 kilometers of the border and has 5 active border crossings with the neighboring country Iraq.

AMK/FNA14010526000106