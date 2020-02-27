Iranian airliners to resume flights from UAE: Mousavi

Answering a question about the sudden and unannounced halting of Iranian flights from and to the United Arab Emirates, Mousavi said the Iranian ministry has done all its efforts to bring back Iranians from Emirates and resume the flights in near future.
UAE halted all Iran flights over coronavirus outbreak after Kuwait and Bahrain reported coronavirus cases in people returning from Iran.
The UAE, home to long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad, is a key international transit route for Iran's 80 million people.
Your Comment