  1. Iran
27 February 2020 - 16:28

Iranian airliners to resume flights from UAE: Mousavi

Iranian airliners to resume flights from UAE: Mousavi

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – The Spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday that thanks to conducted negotiations and issued permits, Iranian airliners will soon resume flights from the United Arab Emirates.

Answering a question about the sudden and unannounced halting of Iranian flights from and to the United Arab Emirates, Mousavi said the Iranian ministry has done all its efforts to bring back Iranians from Emirates and resume the flights in near future.

UAE halted all Iran flights over coronavirus outbreak after Kuwait and Bahrain reported coronavirus cases in people returning from Iran.

The UAE, home to long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad, is a key international transit route for Iran's 80 million people.

MNA/4864771

News Code 156102

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News