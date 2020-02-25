Negotiations with neighboring countries to reopen land borders underway: road min.

Concerning the closure of the land borders of the neighboring countries on the Iranian freight forwarders, Eslami said, “The country's land borders are mainly export-oriented and basic commodities are not crossed over them.”

“Some groups from Iran’s health ministry are now consulting with officials of neighboring countries and concluding protocols on common borders with them to resume export across the land borders,” he added.

He said talks had already begun with the two neighboring countries.

In recent days, dozens of cases of coronavirus have been reported in Iran. In this regard, some countries, including Turkey, Armenia, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan closed their borders with Iran and implemented a number of other measures to prevent the disease from appearing in the country.

Among these countries, the office of Afghanistan’s National Security Council announced on Tuesday the reopening of the country’s borders with Iran after a temporary closure.

Javid Faisal, the spokesperson for the Afghan National Security Advisor, said based on a session held in the council on Monday; the travelers can commute between the two countries with special hygienic care measures.

MNA/IRN 83690501