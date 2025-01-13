Iran's defense power nightmare for enemies

As false rumors spread about the alleged isolation of Iran and the weakening of the Islamic Republic's defense power, the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled new achievements in recent days.

The recent achievement includes the unveiling of a new IRGC underground missile city, the joining of new defense equipment to the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as the staging of military drills in different sensitive sites inside Iran's soil.

In his remarks in February 2018, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

In his remarks, the Leader described the air defense base as a very crucial part of the Armed Forces that is at the frontline of confronting the enemies of Iran.

The Leader also stressed the importance of accelerating the capabilities of the base and the Air Forces' staff.

In line with the directives issued by the Leader, the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces, including the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), have been continuously enhancing their military hardware and combat readiness.

Considering the importance of permanently increasing the country's defense capability, on January 7, 2025, the air defense units attending a large-scale military exercise practiced tactics to simulate the protection of the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran’s central province of Isfahan with the aim of showing their full preparedness to safeguard the country's critical sites.

During the first stage of the drill, the air defense units exercised plans for the protection of the Natanz nuclear site in central Iran.

The air defense division of the IRGC Aerospace Force employed point-defense tactics to protect the nuclear site in Natanz against an array of aerial threats amid possible electronic warfare.

The following video footage shows that the IRGC Ground Forces launched quadcopters to hit targets during the final phase of the Great Prophet 19 exercise.

The following day, IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, referred to the "Payambar-e Azam (The Great Prophet) 19" military exercise, said that the drill was held with security and defense aspects.

The Payambar-e Azam 19 exercise is a part of the IRGC Ground Force's annual programs, and its purpose is to increase combat power and improve the ability to identify and confront potential threats, according to him.

"Any threat or encroachment on the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with a strong and decisive response by our armed forces. Our readiness to defend the country is at the highest level and border security is the main priority of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps," according to him.

A couple of days later, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Crops (IRGC) Aerospace Force unveiled its latest achievement, the Rezvan loitering drone during the Great Prophet 19 joint military drill with the Iranian army.

Speaking on a program of the national Iranian TV on the recent military drill held across the country by the IRGC and the Army, General Alireza Shaykhian, Commander of the Air Defense Unit of the IRGC Aerospace Force said that despite the fact that identifying F22 and F35 fighters are not easy, Iran has indigenously developed air defense systems to confront those advanced warplanes.

There are plans for F22 and F35 fighters, according to General Shaykhian.

"After the successful performance of the Dey-9 [air defense] system in the joint exercise of the country's air defense codenamed Power, a large number of these systems will be handed over to the country's defense ring," he added

"The successful performance of this system, along with systems such as Dezful and the 3rd of Khordad in the joint exercise of the country's air defense, showed that the claim of the destruction of Iran's defense made by the Zionists was false," the senior IRGC general said.

The most significant achievement was unveiled on January 10, when an advanced missile complex developed by domestic Iranian experts was unveiled in the presence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Major General Hossein Salami.

After the unveiling of the new underground missile city, Major General Hossein Salami addressed the IRGC Aerospace forces staff in a ceremony. During the ceremony, he said that Iranian armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country in case major battles and long-term conflicts are formed. For years, we have been preparing for large-scale battles and even long-term confrontations with the great powers in the world and their regional proxies, he said. Saying that the power that Iranian forces have obtained is the result of decades of round-the-clock efforts, Salami underlined, "This authority is recognized. True Promise [operations] were only a small part of the display of this power." Every day, the number of missiles and missile systems is increasing in all parts of the country, the IRGC chief further cited, adding that Iranian missiles are developing every day in quality, quantity, and design. "Today you can shoot hundreds of planes simultaneously in successive waves," he told the staff. Iran has never relied on any foreign power to defend our independence, identity, credibility, and authority, he concluded.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtianion Sunday said that the country has weapons that have not been unveiled so far and are unknown to the enemies.

“We have weapons that we have not spoken about so far and the enemy has no information about them. Some of these weapons may be tested during the drills,” he told reporters.

He added that the Iranian Armed Forces have constantly held drills to improve their combat power in various fields and ensure the country's defense readiness.

Just as Iran monitors the enemies’ moves, they also monitor the developments in the region and the Islamic Republic’s military drills, Ashtiani noted, PressTV reported.

He added that Iran seeks to improve peace, stability and tranquility in the region.

He reiterated that all the developments in the region are under the surveillance and control of the Iranian Armed Forces.

“We will counter any excessive demands, deviations, and misconceptions that the enemies may have,” the senior commander said.

Ashtiani’s remarks came on the same day that the Iranian military launched new exercises in the country's western and northern air defense zones including Fordow and Khondab which host uranium enrichment and heavy water facilities.

Also on Sunday, the Iranian Army unveiled a state-of-the-art laser-powered air defense system during its Air Defense Forces’ military maneuvers in the country’s western and northern areas.

The equipment, named Seraj (Light), was wheeled out on Sunday as the defense forces were drilling near the country’s Fordow uranium enrichment facility.

The Army identified the system as only one of the layers providing the site with air defense services.

On Monday morning, as many as 1,000 strategic, stealth, and anti-fortification unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) joined the Iranian Army’s Combat Organization.

The delivery took place on Monday following a relevant announcement made by Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of the Army for Coordination.

It was on the orders of the Army’s Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and was overseen by Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh as well as commanders of Ground Forces, Air Defense Forces, Air Forces, and the Navy.

During the integration ceremony, the drones entered the Combat Organization across various locations in a simultaneous manner.

The aircraft can fly more than 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) and have the optimal destructive power and ability to cross the enemies’ defensive layers using their low Radar Cross Section (RCS) levels.

The new drones have long flight endurance and autonomous performance as they are needless of navigation and control throughout the entire length of their missions.

The capabilities outfit the drones with the means of taking part in special operations, enhancing the quality of their surveillance and border control operations, and increasing their combat capability and destructive power in the face of far-reaching targets.

In conclusion, the recent achievements and military advancements of the Iranian Armed Forces and the IRGC underscore Iran's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Through the unveiling of cutting-edge technologies, strategic military drills, and steadfast readiness to counter any threats, Iran has demonstrated its ability to confront any challenge.

These developments not only serve as a powerful deterrent but also reinforce the nation's self-reliance in defense capabilities. As the Iranian leadership and Armed Forces continue to prioritize innovation and resilience, it is evident that Iran's defense power remains a formidable force, ensuring peace and stability within its borders and across the region.

Reported by Mohaddeseh Pakravan