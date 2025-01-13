Hamas says killed over 10 Israeli soldiers in N. Gaza

After more than 100 days of the "comprehensive destruction and genocide carried out by the Israeli army, our members are still dealing it harsh blows," Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the Brigades, said on the social media platform Telegram, according to Xinhua.

He stressed that the Israeli army, which "has hidden the true extent of its losses," "will withdraw from the northern Gaza Strip, and its "only achievement" is "destruction, devastation and massacres against innocent people."

In the meantime, Israeli sources announced that, according to initial reports, 3 Israeli soldiers were killed and 10 others were injured in a security incident in northern Gaza earlier on Monday.

The incident occurred as a result of an explosion and collapse of a building in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, which burried a group of Nahal Brigade forces under the rubble.

Israeli helicopters were seen transporting the dead and wounded in the area.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

MNA