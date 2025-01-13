46,584 Palestinians martyred in Gaza, Health Ministry says

At least 19 of them were killed in the last 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry added, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

The resistance of the Palestinians continue in the enclave fore over a year and four months. It was confirmed by the Israeli military on Monday that three more soldiers were killed by the Gaza resistance earlier today.

MNA