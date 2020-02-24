Border guards foil suicide bombers on election day: official

Second Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi made the remarks on Monday in the funeral ceremony of Ahmad Tavakoli who was martyred in clashes with terrorists at Jakigour region on Friday.

The enemies attempted to inflict damage on the country by boycotting the elections and seeding discord between the people and the establishment, he said.

The strong presence of the Iranian people in the election has angered the United States, Britain, and Saudi Arabia, and they have tried to sabotage the event, Goudarzi added.

“From the very first moments of the people's presence in polling stations, enemies attempted to overshadow this turnout by employing suicide bombers,” said the commander, adding, “Intelligence gathered by the country's armed forces and border guards indicated that enemies’ agents were attempting to enter the country and kill the people by suicide attacks.”

“The courageous and oppressed border guards of Islamic Iran, including martyr Tavakoli, stood against five of the terrorists who tried to capture one of the police units just minutes after the end of the election and did not allow them to enter the country,” he said.

Goudarzi also said that all the evidence has been handed over to the Foreign Ministry to follow up on the case in international bodies. According to the public relations office of Iran’s Border Police, the exchange of fire occurred on Friday in Jakigour region, bordering Pakistan, some 450 kilometers south of the provincial capital, Zahedan, and near the borders. Major Sargent Ahmad Rahmani-Fard and Private Ahmad Tavakoli were martyred in the battle.

Iran held a nation-wide parliamentary election on Friday.

MNA/Qudsonline694015