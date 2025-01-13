Tehran voices readiness to help Iranians affected by LA fire

Earlier on Friday, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has expressed sympathy with the victims of the Los Angeles wildfire and announced IRCS's readiness to send humanitarian aid.

Iran has expressed its readiness to send humanitarian aid to assist with the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

Pirhossein Kolivand, President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, in a letter of sympathy to Cliff Holt, the President of the American Red Cross has expressed readiness to send humanitarian aid to the United States, particularly in response to disaster situations due to huge wildfire situation in L.A. southern California.

Firefighters scrambled Sunday to make further progress against wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed 24 people in the Los Angeles area as forecasters again warned of dangerous weather.

At least 16 people were missing, and authorities said that number was expected to rise, according to AP.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for severe fire conditions through Wednesday, with sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and gusts in the mountains reaching 70 mph (113 kph).

The most dangerous day will be Tuesday, said weather service meteorologist Rich Thompson.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said 70 additional water trucks arrived to help firefighters fend off flames spread by renewed gusts.

MNA/