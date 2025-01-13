11th Andrei Stenin Intl. press photo contest kicks off

The contest, named after the distinguished photojournalist from the Rossiya Segodnya media group who tragically lost his life in the summer of 2014 near Donetsk, traditionally kicks off on his birthday, December 22, Sputnik reported.

Oksana Oleinik, the curator of the Andrei Stenin contest, stated "The contest, named after the distinguished photojournalist from the Rossiya Segodnya media group who tragically lost his life in the summer of 2014 near Donetsk, traditionally kicks off on his birthday, December 22."

Despite the myriad challenges and uncertainties in today's world, our contest consistently garners the interest of professional photographers from numerous countries and continents. The global photography community remains steadfast in its commitment to professional integrity, undeterred by any political impediments.

It is also profoundly significant that our young photographers – the participants and victors of our contest – explore themes of compassion and humanity amidst a world fraught with adversity and turmoil. They convey these narratives through their visual expression, making them accessible to a diverse, international audience. To achieve this, we organize road-show exhibitions showcasing the works of the winners and finalists in various countries.

The unifying essence of our contest is evident, and we will do our best to nurture this invaluable mission. 'Kindness will save the world.'”

Photo professionals aged 18 to 33 are invited to submit their entries via the contest's website in Russian at http://stenincontest.ru and in English at https://stenincontest.com The submission window for the 2025 contest remains open until February 28.

The 2025 contest prize fund will award of RUB 125,000 (over $1,200) for first place, RUB 100,000 ($965) for second, and RUB 75,000 ($723) for third in each category. The recipient of the contest's highest honor, the Grand Prix, will receive RUB 700,000 (over $6,750). The award ceremony for the 11th Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest is traditionally slated to take place in Moscow in September−October 2025.

Continuing the tradition of showcasing the winning photographs, the contest will once again embark on exhibition tours in both Russian and international cities in the coming year. Since its inception, the exhibitions have been displayed to audiences in countries such as China, South Africa, Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, DR Congo, Türkiye, Lebanon, Germany, Spain, Italy, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Egypt, and numerous others.

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by the Rossiya Segodnya media group under the auspices of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, seeks to support emerging photographers and highlight the challenges facing contemporary photojournalism. It serves as a platform for young photographers who are talented, perceptive, and receptive to innovation, drawing our attention to the people and events that shape the world.

The contest's general media partners include VGTRK (Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company) (Russia), SMOTRIM online platform (Russia), and Moscow 24 television channel (Russia).

International media partners encompass the Sputnik news agency and radio (International), RT television channel and portal (International), Independent Media holding (South Africa), ANA news agency (South Africa), Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) (China), China Daily online portal (China), The Paper online portal (China), and Al Mayadeen media network (Lebanon).

As industry partners, the contest receives support from the Russian Union of Journalists (Russia), YOung JOurnalists information portal (Russia), Russian Photo portal (Russia), and Photo-study.ru portal (Russia).

