Israeli army confirms 5 soldiers killed, 10 others injured

Five soldiers were killed, 10 otherswere wounded, including 8 in serious condition, in northern Gaza Strip early on Monday, the Israeli military said in a statement published by the regime's media.

Abu Obeida, the spokesman of Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said Palestinian fighters had killed roughly a dozen Israeli troops as a result of retaliatory operations in the northern Gaza Strip over the past 72 hours.

He emphasized that the true extent of losses within the ranks of the Israeli military is much greater than what it has already announced.

Abu Obeida noted that Israeli military forces will eventually withdraw from the northern Gaza Strip in disgrace, stressing that the occupation forces have been unable to break the resistance front in the coastal territory.

Since early October 2024, the Israeli army has been waging a large-scale ground offensive in the northern Gaza Strip, which it claims aims to prevent Hamas from reorganizing its ranks in the area.

This is while the Palestinians say the military campaign is meant to forcibly displace them from their areas, and restore illegal settlement to the Strip.

MNA