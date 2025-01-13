Iran to launch Zafar 2, Paya satellites in mid-June: official

The two satellites, set to be launched, are named Zafar 2 and Paya, Salariyeh told reporters in Tehran on Monday.

He noted that the launches were planned for January but have been put off.

He said that Iran is to unveil some projects in 10-day Fajr celebrations which mark the victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Earlier, he said that the Pars 3 satellite is currently in the construction phase and has an imaging accuracy of approximately two meters.

Also, "Nahid 1" and "Nahid 2" satellites, whose flight prototypes were revealed last year, are scheduled to be launched soon and will operate with Q-bandwidth capabilities.

MNA/