Pres. Pezeshkian to visit Tajikistan, Russia: FM spox

"Our President Masoud Pezhakian will first visit Tajikistan," said Esmail Baghaei, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei said.

"These days coincide with the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of relations between Iran and Tajikistan. Iran was the first country to recognize the independence of the country and open an embassy in the country," added Baghaei.

"Currently, relations between Iran and Tajikistan are at their best," he also said.

"During the President's visit to Tajikistan, some documents will be signed between the two countries in various fields," continued the spokesman, adding that "The president will depart for Moscow after his trip to Tajikistan."

