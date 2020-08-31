Non-oil exports to Iraq on positive track

According to him, about 3,000 trucks are carrying Iranian goods to Iraq on a daily basis.

About 1,500 trucks go to Iraq through the borders of Kordestan province, and about 1,500 other ones go to Iraq through other southern borders that are open on Sundays and Wednesdays, Hosseini said.

He referred to the figures of Iran's exports to Iraq and explained in the last 5 months, $2.406 billion worth of Iranian goods were exported to Iraq indicating that the average export of goods to Iraq was about $500 million per month.

The Iranian trade official also pointed to the export of gas to Iraq and said Iran's gas export level has got promoted and the product is exported to Iraq with full capacity.

According to previous reports, Iran exported $9 billion worth of goods to Iraq last year that ended on March 19 making Iraq its top destination among the neighboring states.

HJ/FNA13990608000557