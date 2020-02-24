Iranian, Turkish FMs hold phone talk

During the conversation, the diplomats discussed recent developments related to the coronavirus outbreak in Iran and the earthquake which occurred at the border of two countries on Sunday.

At least 9 people were killed and 37 others injured on Sunday in eastern Turkey when an earthquake hit the border region with Iran, authorities said. Tremors from a 5.7-magnitude quake centered in Khoy County in West Azarbaijan Province were also felt in Turkey's Van province.

A spokesperson for Iran's emergency medical services said that the number of the injured in Khoy has reached 65 so far, of which 28 have been hospitalized and the rest received outpatient treatment.

According to a report of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, 64 people in the country have been diagnosed with ‘coronavirus’.

Unfortunately, coronavirus has claimed the lives of 12 people in the country up to the present time, according to the Spokesperson for Parliament Presiding Board Asadollah Abbasi on Monday.

MNA/ 4862121