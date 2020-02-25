Azerbaijan republic keeps its border open with Iran

According to the authorities in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic, passenger traffic is still continuing at the border between Bileh Savar and Astara, said Mohajeri on the latest situation of the two countries’ borders as well as the status of flights in an interview with Mehr News Agency on Tuesday.

“There has also been no ban on flights from Tehran and Tabriz to Baku, and Azerbaijan Airlines, also known as AZAL has announced that it will not cancel its flights to Iran,” he added.

“There is also no restriction on the traffic of trucks and trailers carrying commercial cargo to the Republic of Azerbaijan and vice versa. However, disinfection operations on them have slowed traffic,” Mohajeri said.

He went on to say that the situation is similar in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for commuting provided that special hygienic care measures are being implemented there.

In recent days, dozens of cases of coronavirus have been reported in Iran. In this regard, some countries, including Turkey, Armenia, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan closed their borders with Iran and implemented a number of other measures to prevent the disease from appearing in the country.

Among these countries, the office of Afghanistan’s National Security Council announced on Tuesday the reopening of the country’s borders with Iran after a temporary closure.

Javid Faisal, the spokesperson for the Afghan National Security Advisor, said based on a session held in the council on Monday night, the travelers can commute between the two countries with special hygienic care measures.

