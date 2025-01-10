Nеo-Conservatism in Era of Putin: Root Causes & Thoughts

Written by Sanaei, Iran’s former ambassador to Russia, the book presents a fresh and lesser-known narrative about neoconservatism in the context of Putin's era. The book is out in the market in Persian language.

Released by an Iranian publishing house "Negah Moaser", the book explores the historical roots of neoconservatism, tracing its development from the Cold War to the present, with a focus on its expression in Russia under Putin.

The 500-page book analyzes how neoconservative ideas have shaped Russian political discourse and policies, highlighting similarities and differences with Western neoconservatism.

The book examines the relationship between neoconservatism and Russian nationalism, investigating how these ideologies influence national identity and foreign policy.

It also assesses the strategies of the Putin administration that reflect neoconservative principles, such as military interventions and assertive foreign policies.

Additionally, the book critiques liberal ideologies and their perceived shortcomings, presenting neoconservatism as an alternative in today's global political landscape.

It evaluates the impact of neoconservative thought on Russia's relations with the West and its broader implications for global politics.

Who is Mahdi Sanaei?

Sanaei is an Iranian academic, political analyst, and writer specializing in international relations, particularly concerning Iran's geopolitical context.

Holding a PhD in political science, he has contributed to various topics, including political ideologies, foreign policy, and power dynamics in the post-Soviet space.

He was Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia from 2013 to 2019.

Sanaei was a lawmaker at Iran’s Islamic Parliament (Majlis) from 2008 to 2013.

He has broad teaching and research experience in political science, with a focus on the intersections of ideology, politics, and history, especially regarding neoconservatism and its global impact.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour