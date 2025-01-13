Iran's defense chief says big surprises in ‘store’

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh made the remarks on Monday, attending a special ceremony held to mark the joining process of as many as 1,000 advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the country’s Army’s Combat Organization.

“The drones that joined the Combat Organization today created such capacity in the Islamic Republic’s Army that has rendered it capable of bringing the skies under its command if necessary, and administer fatal blows to the enemy,” he said.

The official identified the new drones as those that are capable of landing in and taking off from the sea, and can be deployed towards smartization and contribution to the Ground Forces’ operations.

He underlined remarks that have been made by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in which emphasis has been made on the defense industry’s duty towards aptly equipping the country’s Muslim nation with their required defensive hardware.

Nasirzadeh said what the country had deployed during its various military maneuvers only comprised a fraction of the Armed Forces’ capabilities.

“We have some amazing and surprising equipment in our possession, which would be deployed by our Armed Forces if need be.”

The official, meanwhile, underlined the imperative nature of the application of artificial intelligence technologies to drone production processes.

He considered the monumental development that witnessed the integration of the huge number of drones to the Combat Organization to be the result of the very effective and favorable synergy and unity that existed between the country’s defense industry and Army.

“The Army has attained considerable maturity in the area of application of drones, and has been using a manifold range of the aircraft and relevant strategies alongside special innovations across its fourfold military forces.”

MP/PressTV