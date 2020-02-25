Afghanistan reopens borders with Iran

Javid Faisal, the spokesperson for the Afghan National Security Advisor, said based on a session held in the council on Monday night, the travelers can commute between the two countries with special hygienic care measures.

Accordingly, border posts of Herat and Nimruz provinces, as well as the airports, reopened this morning.

On Sunday, the Afghan National Security Council decided to close borders with Iran after the concerns over the spread of new coronavirus increased.

Iranian Embassy in Kabul announced on Monday that it stopped consular services for Afghans going to Iran.

Coronavirus has infected 61 in Iran, killing 14 so far.

