Iran, IFRC discuss how to provide aid to contain Covid-19

In a Thursday meeting in Geneva, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand and Jagan Chapagain held a meeting on the Covid-19. The sides discussed how the international federation can send medical equipment, including coronavirus test kits, to Iran that is battling with the disease.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always tried to draw a distinction between humanitarian issues and political disputes. This is while the US administration, especially its Secretary of State, is seeking to politically use the humanitarian issue,” said Baharvand in the meeting.

“This epidemic doesn’t recognize nationality and may become a global problem, so it needs to be globally tackled and contained,” he added.

According to the latest data on Thursday noon, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Iran has hit 245 while the death toll has raised to 26.

