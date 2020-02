According to the statement made by the policy making committee of holding Friday Prayers in Iran and due to the requests made by Iranian ministry of health and National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus, the prayers will not be held in 23 Iranian cities including Tehran, Qom, Mashhad, Tabriz, Hamedan, Isfahan, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Sari and etc.

The ceremonies will be held in cities which are still clear of the virus, the statement added.

