  1. Politics
23 February 2020 - 16:22

Martyrdoms of Iranian border guards to be followed via diplomatic ways: cmdr.

Martyrdoms of Iranian border guards to be followed via diplomatic ways: cmdr.

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Referring to the martyrdom of two border guards in Sistan and Baluchestan on Saturday, Iran’s Border Guard Commander Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaie said that this issue will be followed by Iranian diplomatic officials.

“Pakistan should maitain security at the border and hand over members of the terrorist group to Iran,” said Gen. Rezaie, adding, “Now the border guards' martyrdoms will be pursued through diplomatic ways with Pakistan.”

According to the public relations office of Iran’s Border Police, the exchange of fire occurred in Jakigour region, bordering Pakistan, some 450 kilometers south of the provincial capital, Zahedan, and near the borders.

Major Sargent Ahmad Rahmani-Fard and Private Ahmad Tavakoli were martyred in the battle.

Armed clashes along with the border areas of Sistan and Baluchestan, which neighbors Pakistan, are not rare.

The Iranian Police are often engaged in battles against drug-traffickers and outlaws in the region.

MNA/FNA 13981204000258

News Code 155946

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News