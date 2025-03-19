Moroccans' anger over Zionist regime crimes in Gaza (+VIDEO)

The wave of opposition and protests against the new wave of Israeli attacks on Gaza, which started on Tuesday, continues.

Residents of the Moroccan city of Tangier chanted slogans in solidarity with Gaza and against the inaction of Arab rulers towards the heinous crimes of the Zionist regime.

Placards in support of and solidarity with Gaza were also showcased at this anti-war demonstration.

The recent wave of Zionist brutality in Gaza has led to the killing of more than 400 people.

