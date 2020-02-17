  1. Politics
Fuel smuggling band dismantled in Zahedan

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – The police forces of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran, have dismantled a fuel smuggling band and seized 60,000 liters of illegal bitumen in Zahedan.

Police Deputy Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said on Sunday that police forces have dismantled a fuel smuggling band on Saturday.

Three tank-trucks have been confiscated along with 60,000 liters of illegal bitumen, he added.

Three drivers have been arrested in this regard and handed to judiciary officials.

As reported in early June, Iran has launched a border market to sell diesel fuel to buyers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to counter smuggling of fuel ate border areas.

