9 February 2020 - 17:47

Maritime guards seize 112,000 liters of smuggled fuel in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Maritime guards have seized 112,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the province, according to the deputy of the navy commander of Hormozgan Province.

Colonel Abdollah Lashkrai said on Sunday that the maritime guards of Hormozgan Province, south of Iran identified and seized one vessel smuggling diesel fuel in the Persian Gulf.

The seized cargoes consisted of 60,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel, he said, adding that 4 fuel smugglers have been arrested in these operations and sent to judiciary officials.

The maritime guards of the province have also seized 52,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel in Minab County in another operation, said Lashkari.

As reported in early June, Iran has launched a border market to sell diesel fuel to buyers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to counter smuggling of fuel ate border areas.

