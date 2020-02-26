Fuel smuggling band dismantled in S Iran

Commander of Maritime Guards of Hormozgan Hossein Dehaki noted that maritime guards identified and dismantled a fuel smuggling gang in Jask Port, Hormozgan province.

A foreign ship has been busted along with over one million liters of illegal diesel fuel valued at 70 billion rials, he added.

According to Dehaki, 13 foreign offenders from Indonesia, Singapore, and Senegal have been arrested and handed to judiciary officials.

As reported in early June, Iran has launched a border market to sell diesel fuel to buyers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to counter the smuggling of fuel at border areas.

