Ukraine ceasefire talks to resume Sunday in Jeddah: US envoy

“We've got a team going to Saudi Arabia, led by our national security advisor (Mike Waltz) and our Secretary of State (Marco Rubio),” Witkoff told FOX News during an interview on Tuesday.

The announcement came hours after a phone call between Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, during which they discussed normalizing bilateral ties, prospects for settling the Ukraine conflict, and the situation in the Middle East.

Trump said after the call that they agreed to an "immediate" ceasefire that would temporarily halt attacks "on all energy and infrastructure."

"I would commend President Putin for all he did today on that call to move his country close to a final peace deal," Witkoff said.

MNA