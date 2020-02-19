139 Kg of narcotics seized in SE Tehran

The Police Commander of East of Tehran, Kiumars Azizi said on Wednesday that the police forces seized one consignment of illegal drugs in Pakasht County, southeast of Tehran.

139 kg of opium was busted and 2 sedans were confiscated during the operation, he noted.

Two offenders have also been arrested in this regard and handed over to judiciary officials.

Recently, the spokesperson of Iran Drug Control Headquarters said that 298,172 kg of illicit drugs have been identified and confiscated by Iranian anti-narcotics police in various operations in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – July 21), adding that the level of drug discoveries have increased 7 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

FA/INA 83681610