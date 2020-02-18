Police seize 1.1 ton narcotics in SE Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that following the intelligence activities, the anti-narcotics police have been informed about the smuggling of a big consignment of narcotics by a drug trafficking gang to the province from east borders of Iran.

Some 1,139 kilograms of narcotics were busted during clashes between the police forces and smugglers attempting to smuggle the drugs into Iranshahr County, he added.

Two vehicles were seized in addition to confiscation of 1.027 kilograms opium and 112 kilograms hashish, he said.

Unfortunately, the smugglers fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night, Ghanbari added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

