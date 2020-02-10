  1. Politics
10 February 2020 - 14:34

Over 2 tons of narcotics confiscated in Iran’s Mirjaveh

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – The police force of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran, have seized a big consignment of different illcit drugs in the southeastern borders.

Iran’s Border Guard Commander Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaie said on Monday that following comprehensive intelligence operations, the police border guards identified a smuggling gang near the borders of the province which was planning to transfer illegal drugs to the European countries through Mirjaveh borders.

Some 2.954 tons of illicit drugs consisting of 2.469 tons of opium and 485 kilograms of hashish have been busted during the clash between the police border guards and the gang during the operation in addition to confiscation of a large number of weapons and ammunition, he added.

The smugglers fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night, he said.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

