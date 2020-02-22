Iran on front line of anti-drug trafficking activities worldwide: Italian police chief

Iran has a leading international role in combat against narcotics smuggling and has thousands of victims in the fight against illegal drugs, he said.

"Cooperation with Iran in this sector is of significance for Italy," the Police chief added referring to his recent trip to Iran.

As reported, the Head of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police, Brigadier General Masoud Zahedian, leading a delegation, has traveled to Italy to participate in the conference.

The Iranian official called for international efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking in Rome.

Zahedian also warned that if Europe does not pay its share of fighting against illegal drug trafficking, the European society will face a difficult situation.

Iran has made significant headway in the fight against narcotics in spite of the unjust sanctions imposed by the US.

