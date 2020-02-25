Iran’s maritime guards confiscate over 5 tons of illicit drugs in S Iran

The Second Brigadier General Valiollah Rezaie Nezhad said on Tuesday that 5.937 tons of narcotics have been busted in the province from 21 March 2019 to 22 February 2020 which indicates a 48 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

28 smugglers have also been arrested and one of them has been killed at the same time and handed over to judiciary officials, he added.

According to Rezaie Nezhad, 6 vessels, two motorcycles, and two cars have been seized in this regard.

He also noted that some 316,843 liters smuggled fuel has been identified and confiscated by maritime guards during the same period.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

