Over 500 kg of illicit drugs seized in S Iran

Police Commander of Kerman Province Second Brigadier General Abodlreza Nazeri made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the big consignment was captured after a series of intelligence operations by police forces of Orzueeyeh County.

According to the police chief, 544 kilograms of opium have been confiscated and one vehicle seized during the operation.

Two smugglers have been arrested in this regard, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/FNA 13981203000804