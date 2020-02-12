China reports 1,113 coronavirus deaths on mainland

Across mainland China, there were 2,015 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 30 when there were 1,982 new confirmed cases, according to Reuters.

China last week amended its guidelines on prevention and control of the coronavirus, saying that only when asymptomatic cases show clinical signs should they be recorded as a confirmed case.

However, it is not clear if the government data previously included asymptomatic cases.

The total accumulated number of cases on the mainland has reached 44,653, the data released on Wednesday showed.

The central Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 94 deaths, with 72 of them in its provincial capital of Wuhan.

The virus was first reported in December in a seafood and poultry market in Wuhan, with a population of 11 million people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the flu-like virus a global emergency.

MNA/PR