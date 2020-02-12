No case of coronavirus reported in Iran yet: health min.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Referring to Iran's preparations to fight the coronavirus, Namaki said, “Fortunately we have had no cases of coronavirus in the country and no cases have been confirmed yet.”

“The case involved a Chinese woman in Zanjan who was monitored and tested three times; all of these tests were fortunately negative and to date, we have no positive evidence of coronavirus in the country,” he added referring to the news of a woman having coronavirus in Iran.

He also said, “Iranian students who have returned to the country from China’s Wuhan are being kept in quarantine for two weeks and all the tests and reviews have been negative and thankfully they are all good.”

“A WHO representative also visited the quarantine place, approving our methods and standards, as well as the type of student care provided,” Iranian health minister added.

“Currently all of the flights from China have been canceled and no new passenger has entered Iran after the Wuhan-Tehran flight which carried students and Iranians residing in China,” Namaki noted.

On January 7, Chinese specialists determined the virus behind the infection — coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Doctors say that the symptoms of the new coronavirus include running nose, cough, sore throat and chest tightness.

The virus was first reported in December in a seafood and poultry market in Wuhan, with a population of 11 million people.

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 1,113 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 97 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday, with new infections falling to their lowest since January.

MNA/4851235