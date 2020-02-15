Covid-19 death toll surges past 1500 in China

China’s National Health Commission reported an additional 143 deaths nationwide, as well as 2,641 new confirmed cases as of Feb. 14. That tally includes Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, where 2,420 new cases were reported, and 139 more deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 66,492, and number of total deaths at 1,523, the authority said, reported the NBC.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China’s efforts to control the epidemic have been comprehensive and that it’s “under control,” while slamming the “overreaction” of other countries, according to a Reuters report.

“We’ve taken such complete prevention and control efforts, efforts that are so comprehensive, that I can’t see any other country that can do this,” Wang said, adding that they would find it very difficult, according to Reuters. “But China has been able to do this.”

The US should not take unnecessary measures that will affect tourism and trade, he said.

MNA/PR