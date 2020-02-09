Iran U20 finish third at futsal tournament in Thailand

Iran conceded a 2-1 defeat against Thailand A on Saturday in its last match.

The competition was held with five teams of Iran (U20), Thailand A (adults), Thailand B (U23), Tajikistan, and Malaysia in a round-robin format from Feb 2 to 8 in Hat Yai.

The Iranian team had earlier defeated Tajikistan (3-2) and Malaysia (5-0) before suffering a 5-0 defeat against Thailand B.

Thailand A claimed the title with 12 points, while Thailand B finished runner-up with 7.

Myanmar and Kuwait canceled their participation in the event due to concerns over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in East Asia.

MAH/ 4847823