  1. Sports
9 February 2020 - 11:40

Iran U20 finish third at futsal tournament in Thailand

Iran U20 finish third at futsal tournament in Thailand

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Iranian men’s U20 team finished third with a total of six points at the SAT International Futsal Championship in Thailand.

Iran conceded a 2-1 defeat against Thailand A on Saturday in its last match.

The competition was held with five teams of Iran (U20), Thailand A (adults), Thailand B (U23), Tajikistan, and Malaysia in a round-robin format from Feb 2 to 8 in Hat Yai.

The Iranian team had earlier defeated Tajikistan (3-2) and Malaysia (5-0) before suffering a 5-0 defeat against Thailand B.

Thailand A claimed the title with 12 points, while Thailand B finished runner-up with 7.

Myanmar and Kuwait canceled their participation in the event due to concerns over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in East Asia.

MAH/ 4847823

News Code 155427

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News