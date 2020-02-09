VIDEO: Cruise ship with 1800 on-board still quarantined over coronavirus concerns

Eight people who were on board on January 19-24 were tested positive for the novel virus. 33 members of the crew claimed to have developed symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections. According to the authorities, tests for 32 of the crew members came back negative, while the last one is still pending.

The death toll in mainland China from the coronavirus has surged to 811, the National Health Commission said on Sunday, as a Japanese and an American became the first foreigners to die of the illness in China while the total number of infections in China has reached 37,198.