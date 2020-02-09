  1. Video
VIDEO: Cruise ship with 1800 on-board still quarantined over coronavirus concerns

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Footage shows a World Dream Cruise ship under quarantine for the fourth straight day in Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Terminal on Saturday. Coronavirus tests were being conducted on the crew and passengers of the vessel which was denied entry to Taiwan’s port of Kaohsiung before docking in Hong Kong.

Eight people who were on board on January 19-24 were tested positive for the novel virus. 33 members of the crew claimed to have developed symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections. According to the authorities, tests for 32 of the crew members came back negative, while the last one is still pending.

The death toll in mainland China from the coronavirus has surged to 811, the National Health Commission said on Sunday, as a Japanese and an American became the first foreigners to die of the illness in China while the total number of infections in China has reached 37,198.

