New stage in Iran, China relations after COVID-19 outbreak

Iran’s timely support of China at the time of the coronavirus outbreak led Beijing to support the Islamic Republic by providing health care relief.

Coronavirus has currently created global chaos and some politicians who seemingly believed in the “Borderless World” have ordered the closing of borders with their neighboring countries.

US Economic terrorism against Iran's health system

In addition to the ominous shadow that the coronavirus has cast over the world, we see images that still inspire hope. Iran’s health care system is currently heavily involved in the fight against COVID-19 and US economic terrorism has created a shortage in some essentials to save the infected patients. However, Iran has received nine shipments of medical aid from the Chinese government and people. Beijing's actions are rooted in the measures taken by Iran in the form of public diplomacy at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Iran’s message to China: stay strong

When the spread of coronavirus begun in china, some governments swiftly initiated closing their borders with this country and anti-Chinese feelings were aroused in the West, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referred to coronavirus as “the Wuhan virus”. However, the Islamic republic stood by China.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif appreciated the efforts made by China in the fight against the coronavirus and noted that Iran will support China. He further sent a message to the Chinese nation and said, “China, stay strong.”

China thanks Iran for its support in the fight against COVID-19

China immediately appreciated these remarks and the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying noted that Iranian Foreign Minister was the first official in the world who voiced his support for the Beijing government.

Meanwhile, Iran sent shipments of medical relief to china including three million masks. These measures prompted the Chinese government and people to send a large quantity of health care aid to Iran as soon as it needed help. According to the Chinese ambassador to Tehran, nine shipments of aid from the Chinese government, businessmen and people have been sent to Iran and more are on the way.

The compensation from the Chinese government and people

The chairperson of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Li Xiaolin said, “After the spread of coronavirus in China, we received aid from the Islamic republic which truly reflects the deep friendship between Iranian and Chinese people.”

Numerous videos on social media show Chinese people talking to Iranians and asking them to stay strong. Bilateral cooperation between the two countries in times of crisis has led to a new phase in diplomatic relations.

Iran will grow stronger

According to Chinese media, Iran was the first country to support China by sending medical supplies after the outbreak of coronavirus. China will do the same for Iran and will always remember the masks donated by Iranians.

This is why Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi maintained that the Iranian government and nation will never forget their friends who offered help in times of difficulty.

Iran’s public diplomacy helped china in times of need which made the Chinese government and people realize the depth of relations between the two countries. It can be said that a new phase in Tehran-Beijing relations has begun.

MNA/4878816