Plane carrying Iranian students from Wuhan lands in Tehran

The Wuhan-Tehran flight, carrying students and Iranians residing in China, landed at Imam Khomeini Airport around 5:41 am today, according to an official at Road Ministry.

All the passengers and flight crews will be kept in quarantine for two weeks, the official added, saying that a number of specialist doctors examined all passengers during the flight.

The plane carrying Iranian students left Wuhan in China for Tehran on Tuesday night, announced Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday.

According to official reports, Coronavirus is less deadly than H1N1 Flu Virus but is highly contagious. As of Tuesday, the killer virus has taken the lives of 425 people and infected 20,438.

