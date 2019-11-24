  1. Technology
24 November 2019 - 20:25

Iranian knowledge-based firms to hire experts from developing countries

Iranian knowledge-based firms to hire experts from developing countries

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – According to the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, Iranian knowledge-based firms will hire experts and graduates from developing countries.

Experts and graduates from developing countries including Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries from the African Union will be hired by Iranian knowledge-based firms on the way to boost the firms’ level of exports.

The foreign experts will be introduced to the Iranian firms to get hired, after passing a year of internship offered.

Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said on October 15 that knowledge-based companies have targeted manufacturing sanctioned goods and products.

According to him, there are as many as 4,600 knowledge-based companies active n the country, exporting $1 billion worth of products annually.

MNA/ 4779496

News Code 152636

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News