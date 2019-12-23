Iranian technology delegation to visit Turkey in Jan.

Sattari will travel to Turkey to attend the joint meeting between Iranian-based knowledge companies and Turkish companies which will be held on 21-23 January 2020.

He will be accompanied by 100 representatives of companies active in the field of technology, particularly information and communications technology, health, equipment and machinery, and advanced materials.

The visit will aim at creating and developing international relations and opportunities for exporting Iranian-based products.

