  1. Technology
23 December 2019 - 11:42

Iranian technology delegation to visit Turkey in Jan.

Iranian technology delegation to visit Turkey in Jan.

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Heading an Iranian business and technology delegation, Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari will participate at the joint meeting between Iranian knowledge-based companies and Turkish companies in Turkey.

Sattari will travel to Turkey to attend the joint meeting between Iranian-based knowledge companies and Turkish companies which will be held on 21-23 January 2020.

He will be accompanied by 100 representatives of companies active in the field of technology, particularly information and communications technology, health, equipment and machinery, and advanced materials.

The visit will aim at creating and developing international relations and opportunities for exporting Iranian-based products.

MNA/ 4805120

News Code 153628

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News