FM Zarif condoles passing of ex-UN chief Javier Pérez de Cuéllar

In a tweet on Thu., Zarif wrote, “saddened to hear the passing of Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, UN Secretary General from 1982 to 91. As a young diplomat, I came to appreciate his skill----he oversaw the end of many conflicts, including a ceasefire in the war Saddam imposed on Iran. My condolences to his family.”

Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, the two-term United Nations secretary-general who brokered a historic ceasefire between Iran and Iraq in 1988 died on Thu. at the age of 100.

