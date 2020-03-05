  1. Politics
5 March 2020 - 17:00

FM Zarif condoles passing of ex-UN chief Javier Pérez de Cuéllar

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed his deep condolences on the death of former UN Secretary General Javier Pérez de Cuéllar.

In a tweet on Thu., Zarif wrote, “saddened to hear the passing of Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, UN Secretary General from 1982 to 91. As a young diplomat, I came to appreciate his skill----he oversaw the end of many conflicts, including a ceasefire in the war Saddam imposed on Iran. My condolences to his family.”  

Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, the two-term United Nations secretary-general who brokered a historic ceasefire between Iran and Iraq in 1988 died on Thu. at the age of 100.

