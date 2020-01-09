Iranian, Canadian FMs discuss deadly plane crash

Following the crash of a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne held talk over phone with Iranian Foreign Minister.

On Wednesday, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, on board.

The airplane took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and was heading to Ukrainian capital city Kyiv.

According to the spokesperson of Iran’s aviation organization, the exact number of people on board were 167 passengers and nine crew members, including 70 men, 81 women, and 15 children.

Regrettably, no one on board survived the crash. He added that the passengers were from Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, UK, and Sweden.

