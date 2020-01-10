‘Big, dangerous’ reaction awaits US if it responds to Iran’s act of self-defense

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday night, as reported by his office’s website.

Rouhani described the assassination of Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani a major crime by the US and called for its condemnation by all countries around the world, especially neighboring countries.

President said that promoting regional stability and security is very important for the Islamic Republic of Iran and stressed that the only way to protect security in the region is deepening friendships and cooperation among neighbors.

The president described the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani, who was the Iraqi people and government's guest, as a great insult to Iraqi sovereignty and a major crime against the Iranian nation, adding, “The Iraqi parliament's vote requiring the withdrawal of American troops from the country and the Iraqi people's support was very valuable.”

Rouhani also referred to Iran's military response to the US government's terrorist act, stressing that if the US wants to respond to our action, it will face a very big and dangerous reaction, and I hope Americans, whose political life has always been full of mistakes, do not make another mistake.

The president added, "I hope that at this critical juncture, all countries that favor security guide the United States towards the law and humanity by taking serious measures."

"Iran will be alongside the Qatari government and people for countering cruel sanctions as before, and we are interested in the further development of relations between the two countries.

In the same phone call, the Emir of Qatar said, "We are against any tensions against the Islamic Republic of Iran," stating that Qatar would not forget the position of the Iranian government and nation regarding sanctions on the country.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani referred to the potentials in the two countries and stressed that all these potentials should be used to further develop the Tehran-Doha relations in all fields.

MNA/President.ir