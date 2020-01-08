Assassination of Gen. Soleimani to have severe consequences for US: culture min.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the Cabinet of Ministers' meeting on Wed. and pointed to the missile attack of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) against two US military bases in Iraq and stated, “martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani was a bitter and tragic event but it began with hard and tough revenge.”

With the huge participation of people across the country and various parts of the world as well as a resolution approved by the Iraqi Parliament, “we witnessed that the IRGC gave a harsh response to the United States as chief perpetrator of this heinous crime,” Salehi said.

In the early hours of this morning, IRGC’s Aerospace force targeted two US military bases in Iraq in retaliation of the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Soleimani.

