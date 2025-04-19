US bombers conduct new aerial aggression against Yemen

News sources told local Yemeni media Al-Masirah that new US attacks targeted Hudaydah in west of the country on Saturday.

Al-Masirah did not give further details about the new aerial aggression and the possible casualties.

Later, Iranian Al-Alam reported that US warplanes carried 13 airstrikes on Hudaydah port city.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported that US warplanes also carried out seven attacks on the provinces of Saada and Al-Jawf.

The US and Britain, in support of the Zionist regime, launched heavy airstrikes against civilian targets in Yemen.

Despite these attacks, the Yemeni armed forces continue to support the resistance and the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and by carrying out retalaitory operations, they have targeted the heart of the occupied territories, ships linked to the Zionist regime, and even American ships in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, and have shot down several advanced American drones since the aggression began.

MNA