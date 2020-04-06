  1. Politics
Baghdad’s reaction to Ain al-Assad missile attack

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Iraqi sources have reacted to reports of a missile attack on the American airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq.

Some media outlets reported the sound of explosions around Ain al-Assad airbase in Anbar province in western Iraq, however, Iraqi sources denied the reports.

The commander of Al-Badiyah and Al-Jazeera Operation which is affiliated with the Iraqi army denied any missile attacks against the American airbase.

The commander issued a statement and noted, “Ain al-Assad airbase was not targeted by any missile. We deny any baseless reports with regard to a missile attack on the airbase.”

The US has recently moved its troops from other military bases in Iraq to Ain al-Assad airbase and deployed Patriot missile defense system in case of missile attacks against the airbase.

