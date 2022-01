Etemad:

'Time' challenge of restoring JCPOA

Pompeo fears Iran's revenge on Gen. Soleimani assassination

Etela'at:

Chinese FM: Gen. Soleimani assassination 'war crime committed by US'

Iran FM says would defend Iranian's interests with authority

Iran:

Nasrallah to Bin Salman: You are terrorist king

Javan:

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

S Arabia move towards spreading Wahhabism at order of US

Kayhan:

President orders urgent flood aid

