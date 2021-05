The statement of the public relations of the Quds base of the IRGC Ground Forces reads: Following the clashes with the Quds base forces, two members of the criminal band were killed and one was arrested.

According to the statement, mischief, kidnapping, and murder were among the record of this criminal band.

During the operation, some weapons, ammunition, and explosives materials were discovered from the band, the statement added.

