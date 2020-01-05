Staying in region, US will face another Vietnam: Velayati

He named Lit. Gen. Soleimani as the axis of resistance in Yemen, Iraq and Syria, adding that he was the one who rescued Baghdad from ISIL and Damascus from Salafi groups.

"He had the closest relation with the Russian President," he added.

"Americans took a foolish measure and assassinated him," he said, "They mush leave the region."

In a reaction to Trump's tweet threatening to target 52 Iranian cultural sites in case Iran carried out its promised revenge over the US assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Velayati said "Iranians have shown how they will confront aggressors."

